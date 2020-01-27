Lenovo M10 FHD REL Tablet Release – 7000mAh Battery and 10.1 Inch Screen

Lenovo mobile phones may not have made a big place in the Indian smartphone market, but the brand’s Android tablet lineup has steadily grown. Now Lenovo has added another new device to its tablet lineup. In the category of budget tablets, the Lenovo M10 FHD REL tablet has been launched. This Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 inch will compete on the market.

The Lenovo M10 FHD REL tablet sports a 10.1-inch IPS LCD display with large bezels around it. The display comes with full HD resolution. This device also has a 5-megapixel selfie and video camera available in the landscape direction. Also, the front-facing speakers were provided in Lenovo’s new tablet. An8-megapixel rear camera has been placed on the rear panel of the device in the upper range.

Speaking about the specifications, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 3 GB RAM chipset is included in the Lenovo M10 FHD REL tablet. In addition, 32 GB of internal storage is also available to users, which can be expanded with the aid of a MicroSD card. This computer is based on an Android 9.0 Pie operating system. Even, for a long backup, this Lenovo tab has a powerful 7,000mAh battery. Though, this does not help fast charging.

The micro-USB port is included in the networking phone. Speaking about the rest of the apps, dual-band Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm audio jack and FM radio tuner are also available. However, it is a tablet-only Wi-Fi and does not have a slot for inserting a SIM card.