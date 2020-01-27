ECG function will be available in the first smartwatch of the OPPO

Sources have revealed that Oppo will launch its first smartwatch in 2020. Oppo itself confirmed that the company’s smartwatch will be announced in the first quarter of 2020. In such a situation, the launch of this wearable is expected in March. The specifics associated with the launch of this wearable are not clear at the moment, but can be introduced with the company’s Find X2 flagship device.

Oppo’s first smartwatch will be launched with a square dial like Xiaomi Mi Watch, which has already been verified. Last year, Oppo Vice President Brian Shen sent a post to the Chinese social website Weibo, when Xiaomi was accused of copying the design of the Apple Watch 5 Series 5 to Mi Watch.

Square dial instead of round The company said that the square dial in the smartwatch is better than the circular dial because it can convey more details to the user. Having a round shaped dial in a smartwatch, however, makes it similar to a traditional watch and is better designed. A leak from Digital Chat Stations indicates that the ECG function will also be found in the Oppo Smartwatch.

Premium Collision Watches With the aid of ECG, users will be able to check whether or not their heart is doing the right thing. The ECG varies from the heart rate in such a way that it helps to monitor the rhythm of the pulse and can sense any alteration in the heartbeat. This functionality is also provided by premium smart wearable like Apple Watch Series 5 and Samsung Galaxy Active 2. In this case, Oppo can succeed by keeping the price of its smartwatch low.