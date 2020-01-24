Facebook Dark Mode: Waiting for Android users is over

A Facebook-owned messaging platform has launched a dark mode for its Android beta users. Now this update has also been made available to Android users on Facebook. For the Android app on the popular social network, the company had been planning to add dark mode for a long time, and the leaks associated with it were constantly coming out. Now, in a new online report, a lot of users are getting the dark theme feature in the Facebook app. According to the Android Police report, a lot of Facebook app users are getting the dark theme feature on the Android platform. Gradually this feature is going to be rolled out to all users. The company has been working on bringing dark mode to its app since 2019, but due to some technical problems, this functionality has not been rolled out to all users. Even after that, the leaks associated with Dark Mode began to emerge on Twitter.

Save Battery:

Facebook has not fully provided dark theme users with this functionality, and it provides dark blue background users like Dark Theme Whats app. This has become the Facebook family’s fourth app to get the Dark Mode feature. The Dark Mode functionality was previously provided by the company on Facebook Messenger, Whats App and Instagram. Dark mode has become increasingly popular over the last few years because not only does it help to save your device’s battery, but it also does not cause eye strain even after you’ve been looking at the screen for a long time. Twitter’s Micro blogging platform is also providing dark mode on its app.

Dark Mode On Whats-app:

Dark mode has also been rolled out for users on Whats App. Let us know that the Dark Mode functionality of Whats App is now available to beta users. You need to have a beta version of Whats App on your phone to allow this. Dark mode has come with Whats App beta update v2.20.13. If you are also a beta user, the update will make this feature available. However if you’re not a beta of us.