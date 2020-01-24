Twitter Has Introduced The Reactions Feature Of Direct Messages

Microblogging Twitter has been working on a new app for some time now, which is called Apple’s iMessage Reactions. The functionality has been in the development stage until now and has been rolled out to all users with several enhancements after testing has been completed. This new feature is available in the Twitter messaging option Twitter revealed Thursday that its new Emoji Reactions feature is being rolled out for direct messages on the website. Along with this functionality, the website has been rolled out for Android and iOS users. Twitter also demonstrated how to use this function. Users must have the latest version of the Twitter app installed on their smartphone to use this feature.

Emoji Reaction:

To add an answer to a post, users need to push the pointer over the message and press the Reaction button that looks like the Heart and Plus icons. Apart from this, users will be able to choose one of the pop-up emojis that appears after double taping the message in the app. Users can also erase any responses and the message will be deleted from the app for all participants.

Notifications:

Twitter users will be able to add emoji to all types of direct messages, whether they are text messages or media files. In addition, the user will also receive a notification as soon as the response is received via the user’s direct message. Users can also interrupt this notification for 1 hour, 8 hours, 1 week or forever. A similar feature is available to users in the Facebook Messenger app, which allows users to respond differently to a message and other users to receive notifications.