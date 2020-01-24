Motorola’s Foldable Moto Razr Phone Will Be Booked On January 26th

Motorola recently announced that the company’s pre-booking and availability of the Moto Razr folding phone could be postponed. Now the U.S. carrier Verizon has announced that this phone will be available for pre-order as of 26 January. Apart from this, it has now become apparent that the cell of this folding phone will commence on 6 February. This phone was released by the company on 14 November last year.

Launching was postponed due to heavy demand, the company had to postpone the global launch and pre-orderof Motorola Razor in view of the high demand for this phone. In its official statement, Motorola claimed that the device received an enormous response, which could lead to an increase in supplies by the company. Those who want to buy this product will supply it to them, so the company is making a change to the launch date.

Pre-orders were to start from 26 December:

The company said there was no change in the timeline of the launch. Nevertheless, information on the launch date and availability of Motorola Razr has not yet been given. In the US, pre-orders for this phone would start on December 26, while customers would start on January 9. It is understood that this date can now be extended by a month.

Features of Moto Razor:

It’s a foldable phone, based on the design of the company’s old flip phone. It has two displays-6.2 inch P-OLED and the other 2.1 inch G-OLED. The inside screen size is 6.2 inches, and when the phone is folded, there is a 2.7-inch panel on the outside. This external screen will notify users of the updates. The fingerprint sensor of the phone is shown on the outer panel itself.

This phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC processor 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Like the screen, two cameras are also shown on the screen. 16 megapixel front-facing camera and 5 megapixel internal camera. The phone works on an Android 9 Pie out-of-box and only accepts an e-SIM card. It has a 2.510 mAh battery that allows 15W of fast charging.