Enterprise Collaboration Services Market is set to grow with a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2019 to 2027

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Enterprise Collaboration Services Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the enterprise collaboration services market was valued at US$ 32.75 Mn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

Investment in platforms, devices and software ecosystem will spur revenue growth throughout the forecast period

A hyper-competitive business environment demands new ways of collaboration. The global technological and economic trends, including mobility, globalization, cloud, and big data are accelerating the demand of the enterprise collaboration service market. In addition, the combination of factors including AI, the proliferation of smartphone devices, and growing usage of networking websites are also propelling the enterprise collaboration services market growth.

Business communication processes are becoming swifter and advanced, on account of evolving technologies, including APIs integration, and cloud platforms which are some of the key drivers for the enterprise collaboration services market. Enterprises are stirring towards a user-friendly API cloud platform that includes tools, such as sandbox, sample code, and dashboards.

Key Market Movements

• Globally, the enterprise collaboration services market is growing at a CAGR of more than 9.3% for the period from 2019 to 2027

• North America is the largest revenue contributing region to the enterprise collaboration services market with more than 1/3rd of total market revenue. This is due to the U.S. being an early adopter of technology, rising adoption of cloud platforms, and AI.

• To build internal and external knowledge banks, organizations, public organizations in the U.S. including the US Department of Defense and US Joint Forces Command, among others have started to use collaborative technologies.

• The cloud-based deployment model is expected to be dominant and will fuel market growth in the upcoming years. This is due to the rapid adoption of cloud-based deployment model by all the large and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

List of Companies Covered:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Facebook, Inc.

• Google, Inc.

• Zoho Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Adobe Systems

• Salesforce.com, Inc.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• SAP SE

• Fuze

Report Scope by Segments

By Service Type Segment

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

By Deployment Mode Segment

• Cloud

• On-premise

By Organization Size Segment

• Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

By End-use Vertical Segment

By Geography Segment

North America (U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

