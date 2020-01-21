1.5 Lakh stolen from a bank account without an OTP, debit and credit card targeted by hackers

Debit and credit card fraud cases are on the rise. The news of this day has been heard. In the most recent case, Neha Chandra of Noida became the victim of this scam. Neha, who works in a PR company, went to Paris for a New Year’s holiday, where her wallet was robbed while traveling by metro. Before she could recognize something, the hackers stole Rs 1.5 lakh from her debit and credit card. The most shocking thing about this was that this transaction was done without an OTP or a PIN.

Three times, the hackers transferred money from the woman’s account. In this case, transactions involving Rs 52,499.99 and Rs 44,544.24 of the HDFC Debit Card and Rs 52,499.99 were made with their HDFC Credit Card. Immediately after the incident, Neha blocked her card by calling HDFC Customer Care and moving the remaining money to another account. She filed a FIR in Paris, too.

OTP is not required:

In this regard, Rahul Tyagi, co-founderof Lucideus-a cyber security firm, said that debit cards issued in India do not require an OTP up to a certain amount when used for online transactions abroad. Tyagi also said,’ Hackers need only a card number and a CVV to do this fraud. Hackers have many ways to access the ATM transaction PIN of the customer. For example, a hacker can reset a pin and perform a skimming attack.

Manan Shah, CEO of Avalans Global Solution, Mumbai, said,’ Hackers have found many ways to bypass the debit and credit card PIN / OTP. Point of sale devices do not require an OTP card transaction. Such cases have increased rapidly in recent times.

Stay alert:

You do need to be alert in advance to avoid such an incident with you during your trip abroad.