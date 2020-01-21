Samsung Is Introducing Two New Galaxy A series Smartphones

Samsung’s smartphone maker is bringing two new phones to its Galaxy A series. Samsung Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A41 smartphones can be launched by the company However, the company has not made an official statement about these smartphones, but the camera information and the battery details of these phones have been revealed. Both of these smartphones are the successors of Samsung Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A40.

Features of Galaxy A31:

According to the GalaxyClub blog, the Samsung Galaxy A31 will have a 48MP primary camera. At the same time, this smartphone will have a secondary 5MP camera. Apart from that, the smartphone will have a 5,000mAh battery. If you’re talking about Samsung Galaxy A30, then your handset has a 6.4-inch full HD + AMOLED display with Infinity-U Style Notch. Samsung’s Exynos9610 chipset has been used on this phone, which comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

A 5-megapixel depth sensor with a 16-megapixel primary shooter in the back of the phone has been provided for photography. At the same time, you’ll get a 16 megapixel camera for the selfie. This phone, which works on Android 9 Pie, has a 4,000mAh battery.

Features of Galaxy A41:

This phone will also have a 48MP main sensor on it. The secondary camera is going to be 25MP. The third camera on your phone can be 2MP. The 16MP primary sensor camera was used in the Galaxy A40. The handset has a 5.9-inch Full HD + Infinity U SUPER AMOLED display with 1080×2280 pixel resolution, which has an aspect ratio of 19:9. Available with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, this phone has an Exynos 7885 processor built by Samsung. If required, the memory of the phone can be increased to 512 GB with the aid of a micro SD card.

As far as the OS is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A40 is running a Samsung One UI based on Android 9 Pie. The phone has a dual rear camera with a dual SIM setup. 16 megapixel main sensor with LED flash and 5 megapixel secondary ultra-wide camera have been shown in the back of the image. The phone has a 25-megapixel selfie camera. It has a 3.100 mAh battery to power the phone.