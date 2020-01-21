These users will have to buy a new phone to run WhatsApp

The year 2020 will prove to be very expensive for millions of users of Whatsapp. Starting February 1 onwards, WhatsApp will stop working on a range of smartphones. In such a case, users will be required to purchase a new phone to communicate with WhatsApp. The organization has been alerting users to this for the past few months. Once WhatsApp support is removed, WhatsApp will not be able to access iPhones running iOS 7 or older. At the same time, from 1 February 2020 onwards, WhatsApp will stop working on smartphones running Android 2.3.7 and earlier.

Old OS in 7.5 Million Smartphones:

According to new data published by Google, there are about 7.5 million smartphones running on the old Android version in the world. Those users will now need to update their devices to WhatsApp before February 1.

For Better User Experience:

As regards discontinuation of support, WhatsApp said,’ In the next seven years, we want to concentrate on the operating systems with the highest user ratings. The devices on which WhatsApp is supporting have contributed a lot to the WhatsApp journey. Nonetheless, these smartphones are now out of date and can not fully support the new features that will come in the future. This decision was very difficult for us, but it was very important to give users a better experience with WhatsApp. In addition, WhatsApp has recommended updating devices running on older OS.

Closed Support For Windows OS:

WhatsApp has stopped support for all Windows smartphones since 31 December 2019. The company issued an official statement that users will not be able to use the Windows Phone operating system as of 31 December 2019 and WhatsApp will also not be available on the Microsoft Store as of 1 July 2019.