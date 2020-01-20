IPhone Users Were Unable To Switch Off Location Services, Apple Fixed The Problem

Apple’s second beta version of iOS 13.3.1 has recently been released. In this version, a different toggle was used to disable the ultra-wide band chip found on the iPhone. Apple has given this feature in the update following a complaint from users that it has been revealed that the location of iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro users can be tracked even after the location services have been stopped.

Following concerns and debates from users about this leak relating to location privacy, the iPhone manufacturer said it was due to the UWB chip found in the new iPhones. 9to5Mac report said that due to this chip, the new iPhones have not received approval in many markets worldwide. It was said on behalf of Apple’s engineer, “We don’t see a major security risk in this.”

Apple’s engineer said,’ It is believed that the location services icon that appears in the status bar means that the location service is enabled. No switch is provided for this icon in the System Services settings. After this answer, Apple said in December that very soon users will be able to switch the location to turn it off completely.

Let’s tell you, the report has said that Apple’s A14 chipset will be launched in the 2020 iPhone 12 series, making the new devices as powerful as the 15-inch MacBook Pro. Jason Cross of MacWorld said that with the help of the new iPhone processor, the performance is going to be much better. He said that an improvement in efficiency can be accomplished from a process of 7 nm to a process node of 5 nm.