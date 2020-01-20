140 Million People Threatened To Spy on Camera Apps

A new threat to smartphone users has emerged. It needs to be the most alert to users who use third party camera apps to click and edit photos. If you’re also one of these users, you need to be careful now. A survey conducted by Cyber News Researchers identified 30 such Android camera applications that come with malware (virus) code. Not only do these apps steal user data, but they also continuously track their location without the knowledge of users.

All of these apps are available from the Google Play Store. Researchers said in their report,’ These applications collect and sell user data.’ In addition, users are redirected to fishing websites by showing malicious aids. It is a matter of concern that these apps have been downloaded to 140 crore smartphones worldwide. Some of these apps are quite popular and have been installed more than 300 million times.

Cyber News reported that 16 of the 30 applications have been developed in Hong Kong. The report also mentions several Chinese developers working to spread the dreaded Android Trojan (virus) virus. Meitu is one of the most popular developers that violates most of the Google Play Store rules. The apps developed by this developer, along with stealing data from users ‘ smartphones, also activate the microphone and camera.

They make big money by selling data:

Other developers listed in this report include Coocent, KX Camera Team and Dream Room. Cyber News said app developers make a lot of money by selling user data to advertisers. Developers monitoring the position of millions of users are expected to gain up to $4,000 a month.

Uninstall these apps:

Among the apps which have been described as dangerous in the reports are BeautyPlus, BeautyCam, Beauty Camera, Selfie Camera, Beauty Camera Plus, Beauty Camera Plus, Beauty Camera- Selfie Camera & Photo Editor), YouCam Perfect, Sweet Snap, Sweet Selfie Snap, Beauty Camera- Selfie Camera with Photo Editor, Beauty Camera- Beauty Camera- Best Selfie Camera & Photo Editor), B612-Beauty & Filter Camera, Face Makeup Camera & Beauty Photo Makeup Editor (Face Makeup Camera & Beauty Photo Makeup Editor), Sweet Selfie- Selfie Camera & Makeup Photo Editor, Z Beauty Camera, HD Camera Selfie & Beauty Editor (HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera), Candy Camera, Pretty Makeup, Beauty Photo Editor And Selfie Camera (Pretty makeup, Beauty Photo Editor & Selfie Camera), Bestie- Camera360 Beauty Cam, Photo Editor (Photo Editor- Beauty Camera), Photo Editor (Photo Editor- Beauty Camera), Beauty Makeup, Selfie Camera Effects Some apps like Beauty Makeup, Selfie Camera Effects & Photo Editor, Selfie Cam (Selfie Cam- Bestie Makeup Beauty Camera & Filters) Are taken.