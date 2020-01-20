VR Content Creation Market will be growing at a CAGR of 67.0% during the forecast 2019 To 2027

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “VR Content Creation Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the global VR content creation market was valued at US$ 365.0 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 67.0 per cent during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Investment in platforms, devices and software ecosystem will spur revenue growth throughout the forecast period”

The rising demand and popularity for VR content come from various channels, which ultimately created an increased investment flow into the VR content creation market. The entertainment and media industry is the largest consumer of the production of VR content. The growth of the market is fuelled by increasing adoption of 3D technology, rapid advancements in immersive technology growth and development of various tools for creating content for VR among others.

Browse Full Report Originally Published by Credence Research at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/vr-content-creation-market

The global market for creating VR content has therefore gained remarkable traction and expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The voyage to provide customers with enhanced and optimized entertainment experiences has also increased demand and requirement for VR content creation market.

Key Market Movements

• Globally, the VR content creation market is set to grow at a CAGR of 67.0% for the period from 2019 to 2027

• North America is leading the VR content creation market in terms of revenue share with more than 40% of global market revenue. Owing to the rapid adoption of VR content creation devices in various industry verticals including gaming and automotive among others. Additionally, rapid adoption of augmented reality and virtual reality and IoT among others boosting the market growth.

• Growing adoption of technologically advanced products along with the content-based applications are some of the key driving forces of the VR content creation market.

• VR content creation is in its initial stage and organizations such as Facebook and QUALCOMM are heavily investing in research and development of these technologies along with setting up centers to develop and analyze innovative technologies and in order to gain a competitive edge in the market.

List of Companies Covered:

• Blippar

• 360 Labs

• Matterport

• Koncept VR

• SubVRsive

• Panedia Pty Ltd.

• WeMakeVR

• VIAR (Viar360)

• Pixvana Inc.

• Scapic.

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/60138

[Note: Our Free Complimentary Sample Report Accommodate a Brief Introduction To The Synopsis, TOC, List of Tables and Figures, Competitive Landscape and Geographic Segmentation, Innovation and Future Developments Based on Research Methodology are also Included]

Report Scope by Segments

By Component Segment

• Software

• Services

By Content Type Segment

• Games

• Videos

• Images

By Application Segment

• Healthcare

• Aerospace & Defense

• Media & Entertainment

• Gaming

• Automotive

• Others (E-commerce & Retail)

By Geography Segment

North America (U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Key questions answered in this report

The worldwide market value of the VR content creation market in 2017 and 2018

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2027

Which is the largest regional market for VR content creation?

Which segment has highest penetration of VR content creation solutions?

Which are the key trends driving the global VR content creation market growth?

Who are the leading developers in the VR content creation market worldwide?

What are the key strategies adopted by the leading VR content creation developers?

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/60138