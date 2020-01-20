Smart Glass/Mirror in Automotive Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 2,752.0 Mn by 2027

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research, “Smart Glass/Mirror in Automotive Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2019 -2027”, the global smart glass/mirror in automotive market value was at US$ 1,159.3 Mn in the year 2018 and projected to reach US$ 2,752.0 Mn by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

Increasing Energy Consumption Regulation will spur the Smart Glasses/ Mirror demand in the Automotive Sector

Automotive industry is one of the important sectors that has espoused several advanced technologies to transform the standard of living, smart mirror is one of them. Its changeable light transmission property with changing voltage, heat, and light has made it more lucrative in the automotive world. This feature also helps in achieving the government standards for energy saving by reducing heating cost, lightning and air-conditioning cost. For instance, in June 2019, the Council on Fuel Efficiency Standards for Passenger Vehicles has set new energy standards and targets for passenger vehicles under which they are require to improve their fuel efficiency by 32.4% from the financial year 2016 sales performance. In the wake of same, the automotive industry is facing a paradigm shift towards smart mirrors and glasses from normal glasses.

Leading manufacturers in the smart glass or mirror in the automotive market are mainly focused on the new technology expansion. For instance, the integration of smart glasses with embedded intelligence can open up new opportunities for market players and new entrants. Gentex Corporation, one of the leading manufacturer of the smart glass, also believes in the embedded intelligence to boost the smart glass demand in the near future.

Industrial Developments

• On December 05, 2019, Gauzy Ltd., an Israel-based company extended its production facility in the Stuttgart, Germany. The new state-of-the-art production facility is completely dedicated for the SPD smart glasses.

• On Jan 8, 2019, Gentex Corporation announced to demonstrate its new dimmable glass for automotive applications at Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2019.

Key Market Movements:

• Globally, the smart glass/ mirror in automotive is growing at a CAGR of 10.2% for the period from 2019 to 2027.

• Rear-view mirror segment leads the global smart glass/ mirror in the automotive market in the year 2018 whereas the windshield segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The growth is attributed to the increasing OEM adoption of passenger safety and comfort systems coupled with rising technology integration in the automotive windshields.

• Europe dominated the global market in 2018 on account of significant deployment of smart glasses in the passenger and commercial vehicles.

• Asia Pacific registered the highest CAGR during the forecast period coupled with this is the second major contributor in the smart automotive glasses market. The prime reason behind the escalating growth of the region is the presence of significant consumer base for luxurious and autonomous automobiles.

• The smart glass or mirror in the automotive market is penetrating rapidly in the luxury and connected cars especially in the Asia Pacific region.

• Connected mirror is projected to witness magnificent growth during the forecast period owing to the rapidly changing trends from traditional to IoT connected devices.

List of Companies Covered:

• Gentex Corporation

• Gauzy Ltd.

• Research Frontiers Inc.

• Corning Inc.

• SmartGlass International Ltd.

• PPG Industries

• SAGE Electrochromics

• Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd.

• View Inc.

• Pleotint LLC.

• AGC Ltd.

Report Scope by Segments

By Functionality Segment

By Technology Segment

• Electrochromic

• Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC)

• Suspended Particle Devices (SPD)

• Thermochromic

• Photochromic

By Application Segment

• Side/rear view mirror

• Sunroofs

• Sidelites/ Backlites

• Windshield

By Vehicle Type Segment

• Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

• Heavy Commercial Veicles (HCVs)

• Passenger Cars

By Geography Segment

North America (U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

