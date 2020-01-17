Huawei P40 Pro will have 7 cameras, an image leaked before it launches

China’s Huawei mobile company is introducing its next generation flagship Huawei P40 Pro smartphone. The company will be introducing the Huawei P40 series in March. There have now been fresh reports about this device. The photo of this phone has been leaked online. Evan Blass, a well-known tipster, shared a picture of the device.

5 rear cameras in the Premium Edition According to Tipster, this phone will have 5 cameras in the back of the Penta camera, i.e. the back of the screen. The handset has a dual punch-hole camera for selfie and video calling. The leaked photo is known to be a premium phone version. The images shown in the picture indicate that the phone has a telephoto-style Periscope camera. Leica’s branding announced that the phone will have a 13X zoom telephoto lens.

Quad camera setup in standard version In the standard version of the Huawei P40 Pro, a quad rear camera will be replaced by a Penta rear camera setup with 5X zoom support. Nevertheless, the organization has not yet shared the telephone information.

Leaks have been exposed before new pictures of the device’s case have been shown on China’s Weibo social networking site. From the front, the device shows a cut-out for thin bezels and two front camera sensors, identical to the Samsung Galaxy S10 + selfie setup.

In March, Huawei will launch the P40 series at one of its events on 26 March. Leaks have been coming out on the internet for quite some time. The series is a sequel to the P30 sequence. That has had a very good response.

How much may cost, some time ago analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo said in his study that the price of this smartphone in China is 4,000-5,000 yuan.