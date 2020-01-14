Last chance to upgrade to Windows 7 for free, follow these steps to download Windows 10

The company announced to discontinue the security update for Microsoft Windows 7 from last year itself. One of the most popular operating systems of the last decade, Windows 7 currently has millions of users worldwide. After the launch of Windows 10, the company gave Windows 7 users the option to upgrade to the new operating system, which expires tomorrow i.e. January 14. In such a situation, users who are still using this old operating system will be able to upgrade their operating system to Windows 10 for free by 14 January 2020.

Microsoft also announced last year that it would no longer receive any security patches and bug fixes for the Windows 7 operating system. Apart from this, no technical support will also be available from the company’s customer care. If you are also a Windows 7 user and want to upgrade your personal computer to the new Windows 10 operating system, then you will be able to upgrade this operating system by following the procedure given below.

First step

First, go to Microsoft’s official Window 10 download page.

Second step

Here you will get the option of ‘Download Tool now’, click on it. After this you have to download Windows 10 Media Creation Tool

Third step

You will get the option to accept the license as soon as you run the Media Creation Tool, accept it.

Fourth step

On clicking ‘Accept’, you will get the option to ‘upgrade this PC now’, click on it and tap on the ‘Next’ button.

Fifth step

In this step you will get the option to keep your files and apps. Click on ‘Keep Personal file and Apps’ appearing on the display and tap on ‘Continue’.

Sixth step

Windows 10 will start installing as soon as you click on the Install option. However, keep in mind that it will take 30 minutes to 1 hour for this.

Seventh step

After the Windows 10 installation process is complete, the computer or laptop will have to connect to the Internet and go to Settings. Then tap on Windows Update. After this, your computer or laptop will be activated with a digital license. The most important thing that you have to keep in mind is that this method will only work with Genuine Windows 7 operating system. If you use pirated or cracked version Windows 7, this method will not work.