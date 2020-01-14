Huawei launches the Mate 30 Pro, 5G quad-camera smartphone

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei has launched another 5G smartphone. This smartphone has been launched for the UAE and the Middle East. This smartphone will support the 5G network of UAE and Middle East. This smartphone has used the company’s in-house Kirin 990 5G chipset processor. This smartphone will be made available for retail sale from 23 January. According to a Gizmochina report, this smartphone supports EMUI 10 based on Google Android 10.

However, users will not get other services of Google in this. Huawei Mate 30 Pro will be made available for sale from January 15. SuperCharge Wireless Car Charger is being offered to users with this smartphone, as well as DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Gimbal. Talking about the features of this smartphone, the quad rear camera set-up is given in the back of this phone, which is fitted in the rectangular shape like the OnePlus 7T. The phone has a 6.53-inch OLED display, which supports HD+ resolution. Talking about the camera features of Mate 30 Pro, it has a 40-megapixel primary sensor. The phone has an 8-megapixel telephoto lens that supports 3x optical zoom. Apart from this, it has a 40-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 3D ToF lens. Talking about the front camera of the phone, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera, which works as a video calling and selfie camera.

This smartphone comes with UFS 3.0 support with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. To give power to the phone, it has a strong battery of 4,500 mAh. The phone supports up to 40W fast charging. Along with this, fast wireless charging of 27W has also been supported. The Mate 30 Pro can be purchased for a price of (AED 1,829).