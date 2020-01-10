Cat S32 rugged phone launched with Android 10 and IP68 rating: CES 2020

Smartphone manufacturer Cat has added a new phone to its rugged phone portfolio. The company launched the Cat S32 smartphone during CES 2020. This phone has been launched on the market with powerful hardware and Android 10. This phone is IP68 certified. It has also passed the MIL-STD-810G durability test. The Cat S32 is claimed to work well in bad weather.

Price and availability of Cat S32:

Its price is 299 euros, i.e. around 24,000 rupees. It will soon be made available on the company’s official website, through authorized retail stores and carrier partners. It has been launched only in black color. However, there is currently no information available about which countries will make this phone available.

Features of Cat S32:

This phone supports a dual-sim phone. This phone is working on Android 10. It has a 5.5-inch HD Plus display with a resolution of 720x 1440 pixels. It has an aspect ratio of 18:9. There is also protection for Dragontail Pro Cover. As regards its display, it is claimed that this phone can also be used with Gloves. This phone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio A20 quad-core processor and a 3 GB RAM. It has 32 GB of internal storage that can be extended with a microSD card.

Talking about the camera segment, the phone has a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture. It also comes with a phase detection autofocus feature. Talking about the front camera, it has a 5-megapixel selfie camera. To give power to the phone, a 4200 mAh battery is provided, which supports fast charging. For connectivity, the phone has many features such as 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Micro-USB 2.0, GPS/A-GPS, GLONASS.