World’s smallest 3G mobile phone launched

Zini Mobiles surprised everyone by launching Zanco tiny t2, the smallest phone in the world because the size of the phone is the same as the thumb. Let us know that this phone is an upgraded version of Zanco tiny t1, and in this, users will get 14 features along with the camera feature. The phone has been launched in the US market, which users can book through the official website.

The world’s smallest 3G mobile Zanco Tiny T2 has another special thing besides size. Users can also do photography with the help of this phone. In other words, users will be able to capture photos and videos from this small mobile device. The phone is worth $14,119.

Zanco Tiny T2 features and specifications

Looking at the size of the phone, you might be thinking that there will not be many features available in the phone, while in this phone you will get a microSD card slot in addition to video recording. Users can store up to 32 GB of additional data.

Apart from this, FM radio, MP3 & MP4 files, Play Retro Games, Alarm Clock and Calendar have been provided in Zanco Tiny T2 mobile phone. Along with this, the SOS feature is also available for security. Whereas with the help of the talk and text feature given in the phone, users will be able to type messages only by speaking.

At the same time, the Zanco Tiny t2 has a dual front and rear camera for photography. The special thing is that after clicking the photo, you will be able to transfer the users photo directly to your other phone with the help of the SD card. In addition, according to the company, the battery used in the device can easily run for 6 hours on a single charge. Also, the standby time of the battery is seven days.