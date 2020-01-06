Smartphone battery to last 5 days at a single charge, new technology developed

Smartphones with improved features are being launched. But the problems with the battery always remain. Speaking of earlier times, the Nokia phone battery used to last 3 to 4 days on a single charge. But now it has become the era, because once a day the smartphone has to be charged. At the same time, if the battery backup is lower, then charging twice becomes a compulsion. However, the problem of charging the device can be overcome again and again.

Researchers have developed a new technology for this purpose. With the help of this technology, the smartphone battery can last up to five consecutive days. The same technology can be used for electric cars, after which, once the car is charged, it can run for 1,000 km. This information has been provided by researchers at Monash University, Australia.

The new battery solution uses a new combination instead of a traditional lithium-ion combination. Let us tell you that lithium-ion batteries are used to power smartwatches, smartphones and pacemakers. But when researchers used a combination of lithium-sulfur instead of lithium-ion, they found shocking results.

Researchers at Monash University in Australia have said that, with the help of this new technology, it has been possible to find high-stress batteries without any drop in performance or capacity. Professor Manak Mazumdar, a member of the research team, said the technology will be tested on cars and grids this year. For this purpose, the research team received $2.5 million in funding from Government and International Industry Partners in Australia. Another doctor in charge of the project, Mahdokht Shaibani, said that a new battery solution could be made available within two to four years. Application has been given for its patent.