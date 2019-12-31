IBM Bluemix Services Market Is Driven By Rising Growth Of Cloud Based Services

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Global IBM Bluemix Services Market (Solution (DevOps, Web and Application Services, Analytics, Mobile , IoT, and Others); Deployment (Public, Dedicated, Private); Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises); End-User (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail Government, Media & Entertainment, and Others)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis,2019 – 2027”, the overall IBM Bluemix services market worldwide is expected to register a market value of US$ 40.45 Bn by 2027 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period.

Market Insights:

The increasing demand for cloud computing, storage and real-time services is expected to drive the market. Bluemix is an IBM open cloud platform that is used to provide IBM applications for integration, authentication, transactions and other key features to mobile and web developers. There are several features provided by the IBM Bluemix that include high processing power to continually deliver device updates, real-time data availability, and more.

Based on end-users, the IBM Bluemix Services market has been segmented as BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Business, Media & Entertainment and others. BFSI segments are the leading segment in 2018 with a market share of more than 25.0 per cent and are projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is due to a growing demand for real-time solutions. In addition, these platforms and technologies also improve the workflow and enable users to access various tools on the cloud. The category is driven by these factors.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing area for the IBM Bluemix services market due to increasing recognition among platform-related individuals as a service gain. In addition, an increasing number of software developers, software developers and testing engineers in the area are also driving the market, as these companies provide a variety of solutions to enhance the workflow and increase the productivity of the overall project. China has the largest market share for the Asia-Pacific region based on countries.

Some of the prominent players operating in the IBM Bluemix services are Infosys Limited, Tata Consultancy Limited, Capgemini, Datamato Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Prolifics, Inc., DXC Technologies Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, Perficient Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google LLC., Amazon Web Services, Salesforce.com Inc., and Wipro Limited.