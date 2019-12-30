Power Distribution Unit Market will be growing at a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast 2019 To 2027

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Power Distribution Unit Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the global market for power distribution unit was valued at US$ 2.24 billion in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 5.9 percent during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The growing number of data centers and the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions drive the market for power distribution units globally. It is designed to supply electrical power to computers and other equipment in data center power distribution units. Rising concerns for continuous power supply, for the reduction of energy losses and for uninterrupted business operations, power distribution units are on demand. In order to comply with environmental standards and reduce the impact of carbon emissions, the demand for power distribution units is increasing. Power distribution units have various benefits, such as capacity planning, real-time data collection, remote monitoring, and others, which also drive market growth. We, therefore, expect a significant increase in the market for power distribution units during the forecast period 2019-2027.

Based on the phase, the market for the power distribution unit is segmented into single-phase and three phases. In 2018, the three-stage segment was the largest contributor to revenue. The three-stage segment contributed more than 50% of revenue in the same year. The dominance of the three-phase segment is due to the maximum use of three-phase power distribution units in data centers. Three-phase power distribution units have various advantages, such as low cost, reduced installation time, simplified loading, and more. Furthermore, due to the above benefits, the three-phase power distribution units are widely used in data centers. We, therefore, expect that the three-phase segment will continue to dominate the market for power distribution units during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America dominated the market for power distribution units, backed by Europe and the Asia Pacific, in 2018. North America contributed approximately 40% of its revenue share in the same year. North America is dominated by a growing demand for data centers in the region. High investment in the IT industry is one of the main reasons for North America’s dominance. The U.S. was the largest contributor in the region, accounting for more than 80 percent of the revenue share. As a result of these factors, it is assumed that the North American region will continue to dominate the market for power distribution units throughout the forecast period.

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation PLC, ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., CyberPower Systems, Inc., Tripp Lite, Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc., Enlogic Systems LLC, Legrand SA Hewlett Packard Enterprise among others.

Market Segmentation

By Type

• Metered

• Switched

• Monitored

• Automatic Transfer Switch

• Hot Swap

• Dual Circuit

• Basic

By Phase Type

• Single Phase

• Three Phase

By Power Rating Type

• Up to 120 V

• 120- 240 V

• 240- 400 V

• Above 400 V

By End-user Type

• Telecom & It

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Energy

• Manufacturing & Processing Industry

• Government & Defense

• Automotive

By Geography Segment

• North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

