Automatic Coffee Machines Market (4.6% CAGR) 2019 to 2027: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research, “Automatic Coffee Machines Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2019 -2027”, the global automatic coffee machines market was valued at US$ 2.82 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 4.21 Bn expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

The ever-growing demand and consumption of coffee are proliferating the demand for coffee machines. In order to brew coffee quickly and provide quick services to customers in both restaurants and cafes and a surge in demand for automation is impacting the growth of the automatic coffee machine market. A combination of factors including technological advancements increased focus on the development of automated food processing machines, and a surge in the number of coffee shops among others are the major driving factor propelling the market growth. In addition, demand for automatic coffee machines is expected to grow as more and more companies are adopting coffee machines in the workplace. This is due to the benefits offered by coffee such as reducing stress, boosting the nervous system, and overcoming depression among others which increases the efficiency and performance of the employees. Thus bolstering the demand for automatic coffee machines market.

Based on type, the Semi-automatic coffee machine segment continues to dominate the market. This is due to the widespread usage of semi-automatic coffee machines in commercial and residential settings. In contrast, the super-automatic segment is expected to register the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. This growth can be associated with the smart features offered by these coffee machines such as Wi-Fi enabled technology and integrated cloud services which help to operate the machine from their personal devices. Cumulative integration of technological features in the super-automatic coffee machines aids the end-use industries to track down customer preferences, alongside automated billing and data collection. This is driving the segment growth in the automatic coffee machines market.

Based on geography, Europe dominates the automatic coffee machines market and it appeared to be the largest value contributor in 2018. This is due to Europe being one of the early adopters of advanced technologies and is the largest coffee consuming market across the globe accounting for nearly 30% of global coffee consumption, thus proliferating the demand for the automatic coffee machines market. On the contrary, Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth throughout the forecast period followed by North America. The growth in the Asia Pacific region can be associated with the rising population, need to provide quick services and an inclination towards consumption of coffee. The Asia Pacific accounts for nearly 20% of global coffee consumption. Thus propelling the demand for automatic coffee machines market.

Some of the leading manufacturers profiled in the study include De’Longhi Appliances S.p.A., JURA Elektroapparate AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, Keurig Green Mountain, Inc., Siemens Home Appliances, Nestlé Nespresso S.A., Bosch, WMF-Coffee machines, Melitta Group, and MrCoffee among others.

Market Segmentation

By Type Segment

• Fully Automatic Coffee Machine

• Super Automatic Coffee Machine

• Semi-automatic Coffee Machine

By Product Type Segment

• Drip Filter

• Espresso

• Capsule

• Bean to Cup

By Application Segment

• Residential

• Commercial

By Geography Segment

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

